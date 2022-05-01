Nejiganameta's Ladies on Top Romance Manga Ends

to release manga in September as part of new Steamship imprint

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app announced on Thursday that it published the final chapter of NEJIGANAMETA 's Ladies on Top ( Onnanoko ga Daicha Dame desu ka? ) manga on Thursday.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the first volume of the manga in September as part of the launch of its Steamship imprint containing "sexy romance for women," and it describes the story:

Don't miss this josei romance manga about shedding gender stereotypes and embracing one's sensual self! Mizuki seems like an ordinary office lady–tidy, cute, quiet, and looking for Mr. Right–but while she yearns for love, she's left cold by traditional romances where men take the lead. Then, at the age of 24, Mizuki discovers Shinomiya, a seemingly perfect guy at the office who likes aggressive women, and something awakens within her. Together, Mizuki and Shinomiya learn that reversing traditional gender roles can be both liberating and exciting, especially in bed!

The manga launched on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday Jyoshibu and Manga ONE apps in 2020. The manga's fifth volume shipped on March 10.

