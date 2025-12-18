Netflix Releases Main Trailer for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Cashero

Trailer highlights superpowered characters

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix released on December 11 the main trailer for Cashero, an upcoming live-action series based on the webtoon of the same name.

The trailer opens with Sang-woong and Min-sook reacting in shock as banknotes scatter and coins fall whenever Sang-woong uses his powers. After suddenly gaining a supernatural ability, Sang-woong reacts with disbelief, saying he wants nothing to do with it. While Min-sook urges him not to use his powers, citing the need to save money for marriage and buying a home, Sang-woong repeatedly finds himself forced into situations where using his ability is unavoidable.

The trailer introduces additional characters, including members of the Korea Superpower Association such as Ho-in Byun and Eun-mi Bang, as well as figures targeting superpowered individuals, including Jonathan, Joanna, and Won-do Jo. Their appearance further complicates Sang-woong's already unstable daily life.

Alongside Sang-woong, the trailer highlights other superpowered characters, including a man who can pass through any obstacle when drunk and a woman whose telekinesis is activated by eating. One line from Joanna — “Do you know what's stronger than superpowers in modern society? It's power” — underscores the series' focus on realistic struggles. Sang-woong's reflection on how heroes balance crime-fighting with family life and regular jobs emphasizes the show's grounded approach to the superhero genre.

Cashero is scheduled to debut globally on Netflix on December 26.

The English version of the Cashero webtoon is available on Tapas . Team befar has been drawing the series.

Source: Dailian (Soo-jung Chang)