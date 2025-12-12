Houston's Trill Burgers Chain Announces SPY×FAMILY Burger

SPY x FAMILY fans in America finally get to enjoy what fans in Japan have enjoyed for three years — at least in Texas.

Courtesy of Toho International Spy x Family: ©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY 製作委員会

Award-winning Houston-based smash burger chain Trill Burgers announced a collaboration with SPY×FAMILY on Thursday. The SPY×FAMILY burger will be available starting on December 13 at the Shepherd and Louetta locations. Trill Burgers co-founders Bun B. and Andy Nguyen describe the burger as “double patties with American cheese, but this one also has two pickles under it, sour cream, and it's covered by a bed of beef stew. If you watch the show you already know [whose] stew it is. Covered on the top with a sunny side egg."

The SPY×FAMILY x Trill Burgers collaboration also includes a collaboration t-shirt. The t-shirt is set to feature SPY×FAMILY characters Anya, Yor, Loid, and Bond Forger. The shirts will be available in white and “off black, kind of greyish color.” Bun B. sports the white variant in the announcement video.

TOHO International 's Kristin Parcell and Trill Burgers' Bun B. commented on the SPY×FAMILY x Trill Burger collaboration in a press release by TOHO International . “Partnering with Trill Burgers for this collaboration allows us to bring SPY×FAMILY directly to fans in Houston through a fun, interactive, and delicious activation,” Kristin Parcell said. Bun B. shared a similar sentiment stating, “This collab is a huge deal for Trill Burgers — SPY×FAMILY is a global show, and we're proud to bring this unique experience to fans.”

Sources: Press release, Trill Burgers' Instagram account