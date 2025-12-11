Voice Actor Ayana Taketatsu Was a '90s Video Game Kid Like the Rest of Us

Voice actress Ayana Taketatsu Image courtesy of Otakon

Voice actor Ayana Taketatsu revealed her gamer past on social media on Sunday. Taketatsu said, “Some of my childhood treasures at my parents' house. Have you played any of these games?” She posted a photo of several video games for the Super Nintendo , PlayStation , and PlayStation 2 consoles.

Image via x.com Photo: ©竹達彩奈

Taketatsu prominently featured the Super Nintendo game Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Another Story in her photo. However, astute video game fans will notice Taketatsu had a fondness for bishōjo and romance games such as the Princess Maker series and the Tokimeki Memorial series. While other games are difficult to read, Taketatsu also appears to have enjoyed the Card Captor Sakura games Tetris with Card Captor Sakura Eternal Heart and Card Captor Sakura Clowncard Magic.

As of press time, Taketatsu has received over 800 comments from fans, who took notice of the specific titles, said the games are nostalgic, or mentioned the games they have played. Notable among the commenters is game producer Ryūtarō Ichimura : “They're so skewed towards your tastes. 😂 But they're nostalgic.”

So, to all the Ayana Taketatsu fans out there, what games from her collection have you played?