Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto posted comments regarding the upcoming theatrical re-release of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre film in Japanese theaters on Tuesday. Fujimoto said, " The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an incredible film packed with gore, heartbreak, and sheer lovability. People who haven't seen it will probably be surprised in the beginning and shocked by the red in the square that suddenly appears in the wilderness, and say, 'I never knew he had charm!' by the realism of Leatherface."

Image via Shochiku's X/Twitter account © 1974-2024 Vortex, INC./Kim Henkel/Tobe Hooper

Fujimoto ends by saying, "My favorite film in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is the first one, but each subsequent film always offers a cathartic experience you rarely get in other films. If you enjoyed the first movie, I definitely recommend watching the sequels."

Fujimoto's comments came nine days after Japanese entertainment company Shochiku announced on November 28 that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will return to theaters for a limited-time run to commemorate the film's 50th anniversary. The film will play at Shochiku -affiliated theaters beginning on January 9, 2026.