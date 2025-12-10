One Piece Creator, Sanji Voice Actor Present Jack Sparrow Curtain Mural to Johnny Depp

Depp: “I just want to cover myself in it”

American actor Johnny Depp received the unlikeliest of gifts during his appearance at Tokyo Comic Con 2025 on Sunday. While onstage for his celebrity panel, the actor was given a noren (short split curtain for entrances) featuring his Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow — as drawn by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda .

Voice actor Hiroaki Hirata presented the gift to Depp. (Oda has made almost no public appearances in recent years.) Hirata is not only the Japanese dub voice of Jack Sparrow and most of Depp's other characters, but also the voice of another pirate in his own right, One Piece 's Sanji.

A video posted by Japanese news outlet Cinema Today shows the fateful moment and Depp saying, “I just want to cover myself in it.”

Tokyo Comic Con 2025 took place at the Makuhari Messe convention center between December 5 and 7. Depp made his stage appearance on the final day of the event, after fans lined up for hours for photo opportunities and autographs on the day before and the day of.

