Imomushi Narita Launches Virgin Killer Ninpōchō Manga

Ninja romantic comedy manga launched on December 5

Virgin Killer Ninpōchō

Image via MAGCOMI website © Imomushi Narita, Mag Garden

Manga creatorlaunched a new manga titled(Virgin Killer Ninja Scroll) on'swebsite on December 5.

The manga is set in a certain hidden ninja village. Two elite ninja, Gorōmaru and Murasaki, compete fiercely to become the village's next village chief. But when Murasaki uses Gorōmaru's virginity as a reason to remove him from candidacy, Gorōmaru proudly rises to the challenge to lose his virginity. Yet the challenge only plays into the secret plan of the current village chief.

Narita launched the It's MY LIFE fantasy manga alongside Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in December 2014. The manga ended in August 2018. Shogakukan published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga. Shogakukan ran a successful crowdfunding campaign for an anime adaptation of the manga in January 2018. The anime debuted in January 2019.

Narita launched the KILLING ME/KILLING YOU manga in Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age (formerly Bessatsu Dragon Age ) magazine when the magazine launched in September 2015. The manga ended in August 2023. Kadokawa released five volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in April 2026.

Source: MAGCOMI

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.