Kaya-chan Isn't Scary Anime Announces 3 More Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Yuritaro 's Kaya-chan Isn't Scary ( Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai ) horror action manga announced three more cast members on Wednesday.

Misaki Kuno as Saku-chan, Kaya-chan's friend in the same kindergarten class

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©百合太郎・新潮社/カヤコワ製作委員会

Mutsumi Tamura as Kenken, another of Kaya-chan's friends in the same kindergarten class

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©百合太郎・新潮社/カヤコワ製作委員会

Chiemi Tanaka as Yuzu-chan, another of Kaya-chan's friends in the same kindergarten class

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©百合太郎・新潮社/カヤコワ製作委員会

The anime's staff also announced that the series will stream on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services in Japan on January 11 at 6:00 p.m JST, after its television broadcast.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 百合太郎・新潮社/カヤコワ製作委員会

The anime will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels on January 11 at 5:30 p.m. JST (3:00 a.m. EST), and on AT-X at 9:00 p.m. JST. The anime will run on WOWOW starting on January 13.

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( 365 Days to the Wedding , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , Ninja Kamui ) is overseeing the series scripts, Tarō Yamada and Hiroyuki Moriguchi are designing the characters, and Kohta Yamamoto and Shun Narita are composing the music. Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director.

Seven Seas has licensed the manga, and released the first volume on April 29. The company describes the manga:

Kaya-chan is a notorious problem child in her kindergarten, but none of the adults know her secret--till Chie-sensei is put in charge and learns of Kaya-chan's hidden ability to see evil spirits and vanquish them with a punch! What will happen to this five-year-old who gets in trouble when she's only trying to help?

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. Shinchosha released the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 9, and will release the eighth volume on January 8.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.