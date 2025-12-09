Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ Anime's Teaser Reveals February 6 Debut

3rd part of Duel Masters LOST anime gets 4-episode run

The official website for the anime of Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ (Duel Masters LOST ~Oblivion Sun~) , the third part of the overall Duel Masters LOST series, unveiled a new teaser trailer and key visual for the anime on Wednesday. The teaser announces the anime's returning cast and staff, as well as the February 6 premiere of its four-episode streaming run.

Image via Duel Masters LOST anime's website ©2025 Wizards of the Coast/Shogakukan/WHC/ShoPro

The Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ manga launched on September 10. Matsumoto and Kanebayashi's Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ (Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) manga ended on February 27.

The manga's second and final compiled book volume was published on March 28. The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ ended with its fourth and final episode on February 28.

Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel manga to Matsumoto and Kanebayashi's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga. Similarly, the anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel to the net anime of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō . Both manga and anime are part of the Duel Masters LOST project.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in February 2024. The manga ended in the seventh chapter in March 2024. The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime debuted on the Duel Masters YouTube channel in October 2024.

Sources: Duel Masters LOST anime's website, Comic Natalie