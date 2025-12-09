Kotoba Inoya's Sonata wa Ittai Dare Nanda Manga Reaches Climax

Manga launched on May 15

Sonata wa Ittai Dare Nanda

The first 2026 issue of'smagazine revealed on December 4 that's) manga is entering its climax in the next chapter on December 11.

The magazine describes the manga as a "dramatic fantasy" story, in which a hero forgets everything after defeating the dark lord, meeting someone who claims to be part of the hero's family.

Inoya launched the manga in Shōnen Champion on May 15. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume on Monday, and will publish the third volume on February 6.

Inoya launched the Smile Down the Runway ( Runway de Waratte ) manga as his debut serialization in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2017. The manga ended with its 22nd volume in August 2021. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Inoya and Yuu Okino launched the Gakuen Idolmaster Gold Rush manga, based on the Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) game app, in Shōnen Champion in October 2024. Inoya is credited for writing and composition, and Okino draws the art.

