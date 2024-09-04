Shonen Champion to Launch New Manga from Eiji Hashimoto & Ren Kawahara, Gakuen Idolm@ster Manga

Also: Cherry Yūsha to "Sei" Naru Tsurugi manga by Yuzuki Uchiba

This year's 39th issue of Akita Publishing 's Shōnen Champion magazine announced on August 29 new manga series from Ren Kawahara , Eiji Hashimoto , and Yuzuki Uchiba, along with a new Idolm@ster series.

Shonen Champion magazine

Kawahara will launch the Dogō no Blue (Blue Violence, top left in the image above) series in the magazine's 41st issue on September 12. The story follows a butler and his master in a succession battle with supernatural powers.

Kawahara ended the We're New at This ( Mijuku na Futari de Gozaimasu ga ) manga on June 21.

Hashimoto will launch the Rappa ~Yankii Ninpū Chō (Thug: Ninja Chronicles, top right) series in the magazine's 43rd issue on September 26. The series will involve a death match between ninja to determine the strongest warrior.

Hashimoto and Shinya Umemura ended the Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem ( Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka ) manga in April 2023. The duo launched the series in the inaugural issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2010.

Yuu Okino will illustrate the Gakuen Idolmaster Gold Rush series (bottom left) based on a story and script by Smile Down the Runway manga creator Kotoba Inoya . The series is based on the Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) game app and will debut in the magazine's 44th issue on October 3. The manga was first announced in May.

Yuzuki Uchiba will also launch the Cherry Yūsha to "Sei" Naru Tsurugi (The Chaste Hero and the H-ero-ic Blade, bottom left) manga in the magazine's 47th issue on October 24. The "sensual chronicle" follows a protagonist who extracts a holy sword from the body of a female adventurer.

