Bandai Namco Unveils School-Based Gakuen Idolm@ster Game App Slated for Spring

The IDOLM@STER franchise announced its brand new game app titled Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) on a live stream on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for release this spring on iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration for the game has also officially started on Tuesday. The live stream unveiled the new game's first promotional video and staff, and it also introduced the cast and three of the idols that will appear in the game.

In the game, the player is a producer that hone and produce idol talents from the Hatsuboshi Gakuen idol training school. The game has nine idols that players can produce:

The game will gradually reveal the cast and idols for the game. Three of the cast membeers and idols introduced in the live stream are:

Hikaru Iida as Kotone Fujita

Nao Ojika as Temari Tsukimura

Aoi Nagatsuki as Saki Hanami

The game's cast also includes:

Akio Ōtsuka as Kunio Jūō, the school headmaster

Aoi Koga as Asari Neo, a teacher from the Producer Department

The game is produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The game's staff are:

The latest anime in the franchise is the television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game. The first 12-episode season screened in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16. The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film ran from January 5 through January 25. The season will then air as a TV series in April. The second season will air in autumn after screening as three films in theaters in Japan. The first film will run from July 5 to July 25, the second film from August 23 to September 12, and the third film from September 20 to October 10.

