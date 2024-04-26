News
Otakon to Host FLOW as Part of Rock Band's World Tour
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff of the Otakon convention announced on Friday that rock band FLOW will perform at this year's event on August 2. The concert will be part of FLOW's first five-continent tour "FLOW World Tour: Anime Shibari 2024-2025." The concert, as well as the entire tour, will feature only songs that FLOW have performed for anime. The tour's visual features the band members as anime characters:
The tour will begin in Australia in July, and it will travel to North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The tour dates include:
- Sydney, Australia: The Star Events Centre — July 20
- Portland, OR: Roseland Theatre — July 23
- San Jose, CA: San Jose Civic — July 25
- Anaheim, CA: The Grove — July 26
- Denver, CO: The Paramount — July 28
- Chicago, IL: Auditorium Theater — July 30
- Washington D.C.: Otakon, Walter E. Washington Convention Center — August 2
- New York City: The Hammerstein Ballroom — August 4
- Boston, MA: Wang Theatre — August 6
- Montreal, Canada: Club Soda — August 7
- Toronto, Canada: The Phoenix Concert Theater — August 9
- Detroit, MI: Fisher Theatre — August 10
- Kansas City, KS: Uptown Theater — August 13
- San Antonio, TX: The Espee — August 15
- Austin, TX: ACL Live — August 16
- Dallas, TX: The Bomb Factory — August 17
The band will announce more dates in the future:FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothers Kohshi and Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. They signed with Ki/oon Music and released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.
The group have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven, EUREKA SEVEN AO, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, Naruto Shippūden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Durarara!!×2 Ketsu, Tales of Zestiria the X, Heroman, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments, Samurai Flamenco, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.
Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.
Source: Press release