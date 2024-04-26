Otakon to Host FLOW as Part of Rock Band's World Tour

The staff of the Otakon convention announced on Friday that rock band FLOW will perform at this year's event on August 2. The concert will be part of FLOW 's first five-continent tour " FLOW World Tour: Anime Shibari 2024-2025." The concert, as well as the entire tour, will feature only songs that FLOW have performed for anime. The tour's visual features the band members as anime characters:

The tour will begin in Australia in July, and it will travel to North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The tour dates include:

Sydney, Australia: The Star Events Centre — July 20

Portland, OR: Roseland Theatre — July 23

San Jose, CA: San Jose Civic — July 25

Anaheim, CA: The Grove — July 26

Denver, CO: The Paramount — July 28

Chicago, IL: Auditorium Theater — July 30

Washington D.C.: Otakon , Walter E. Washington Convention Center — August 2

New York City: The Hammerstein Ballroom — August 4

Boston, MA: Wang Theatre — August 6

Montreal, Canada: Club Soda — August 7

Toronto, Canada: The Phoenix Concert Theater — August 9

Detroit, MI: Fisher Theatre — August 10

Kansas City, KS: Uptown Theater — August 13

San Antonio, TX: The Espee — August 15

Austin, TX: ACL Live — August 16

Dallas, TX: The Bomb Factory — August 17

The band will announce more dates in the future:

FLOW

Kohshi

consists of vocalistsand Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothersand Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. They signed withand released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.

The group have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins , Naruto , Naruto Shippūden , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Tales of Zestiria the X , Heroman , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Samurai Flamenco , and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.

