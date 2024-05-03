How would you rate episode 4 of

This episode seems filled with setups and a whole lot of yelling, but not much else. You could argue that this is what most of KONOSUBA is, but this episode seemed aimless in its progression. It has a premise, and that's about it. That doesn't mean I did not find the episode funny because I did. Probably the best overarching joke of this episode was Kazuma and Co. are some of the worst guests you could have. I almost felt bad for the disgusting nobleman who was trying very hard to present himself like a victim.

However, most of the jokes either repeat themselves or feel too disconnected from the rest of the premise, which made things less funny as the episode progressed. While I like the visual metaphor of the camera cutting away to something else to extenuate Kazuma's groping tendencies (mainly because I didn't have to see it for myself), the joke of him JUST GROPING somebody isn't that funny. It's definitely in character for him to try not to get involved because he knows it'll cause him trouble, like when he's denying Chris from explaining her situation. Still, that joke is repeated throughout the episode until it has seemingly run its course. There isn't much point here. KONOSUBA has episodes that are all about the cutaway jokes, but this episode didn't seem to try to hide it.

Even episode one arguably had a character arc in Kazuma realizing that he can't escape the craziness even if he wanted to. The best part about this episode was the foreshadowing and the more genuine moments between the characters. One highlight was when Megumin asked Kazuma on a date, and it just boiled down to their usual outings where he drags her home after watching her blow shit up. I'm sure some of him felt disappointed, but the fact that Kazuma indulged her multiple times emphasizes their rapport. Plus, I am curious about the subplot regarding the stolen secret items. Are we building up to Kazuma getting a new weapon or something so that he can prove himself, or is this all just a smokescreen for something else? It's hard to say, but I hope we have something a little bit more solid alongside the laughs next week.

