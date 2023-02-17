News
Otakon Hosts BL Manga Artist Kyoko Aiba
posted on by Alex Mateo
Otakon 2023 takes place on July 28-30 in Washington D.C.
The staff of Otakon revealed on Thursday that it will host manga artist Kyoko Aiba at this year's event.
Aiba is known for boys-love manga. Her works include Kamisama☆Darling, Love Emotion Theory, Derail and Invisible Me. Digital Manga Publishing's Juné imprint released her I Love You Enough to Tie You Up manga in English.
Last year's event took place on July 29-31, 2022.
Source: Press release