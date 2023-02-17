Otakon Hosts BL Manga Artist Kyoko Aiba

©Kyoko Aiba

The staff ofrevealed on Thursday that it will host manga artist Kyoko Aiba at this year's event.

Aiba is known for boys-love manga. Her works include Kamisama☆Darling, Love Emotion Theory, Derail and Invisible Me . Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint released her I Love You Enough to Tie You Up manga in English.

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

Last year's event took place on July 29-31, 2022.



Source: Press release