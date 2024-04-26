Stardust Pictures Establishes Manga Imprint for Eventual Live-Action Adaptations

BeSTAR Comics imprint publishes Kara-chan to Shito-san to , Yadokari manga

Film production company Stardust Pictures has founded a new manga imprint named BeSTAR Comics on Friday. The label intends to publish manga that have the potential to eventually have live-action film adaptations.

Image via PR Times © SDP

The label intends to leverage the Stardust Promotion group of companies' (of which Stardust Pictures is a part) ability in publishing and creating film projects to produce manga that will go through various planning stages, eventually reaching a potential live-action film adaptation. The first two manga under the label are Minato Takano and Futonchirashi's Kara-chan to Shito-san to ( Kara-chan & and Shito-san & ), and Hiraku Nakamura and Bull's Yadokari (Hermit Crab).

Image via PR Times © 2024 Minato Takano, Futonchirashi

Kara-chan & and Shito-san & follows the food-loving Kara and the sauna-loving Shito as they visit private saunas across Japan.

Image via PR Times © 2024 Hiraku Nakamura, Bull

Yadokari centers on Kentarō, a young man with a strong sense of justice who aims to be a politician. He trades places with the heinous gangster Ryūji.

Takano wrote the scripts for the live-action Kakegurui and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , both based on manga. Bull is the pseudonym of manga creator Hirokazu Fukuda.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie