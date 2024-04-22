Fist of the North Star Gets a Kitchen Knife Kickstarter Campaign

“Ata-ta-ta-tah” your vegetables and other food items while you cook

When you think of quintessential 80s manga, one of the first that comes to mind is Fist of the North Star . From its ultra-violence, memorable quotes, and themes of love, the series is nothing but iconic. And the series is also no stranger to merchandise. While mainly figures, we've also seen video games, T-shirts, and some beautiful oil paintings, among many other items. But one of the newest, and potentially oddest, items is the Fist of the North Star kitchen knife by Sumikama.

Image courtesy of Anime Knife © Buronson & Tetsuo Hara/Coamix 1983 Copyright License Certificate GX-702

Initially announced on the Aozoragear X (formerly Twitter ) account on January 9, the knife is made in partnership with Coamix Inc. and Japanese knife maker Sumikama. But instead of featuring the protagonist of Fist of the North Star , Kenshiro, the knife features one-time ally and user of the Nanto Suichoken, Rei. While this may seem odd at first, it is fitting as Rei's martial arts is known for its cutting prowess.

The initial batch of Fist of the North Star knives were a Japan-exclusive item through the online store Aozoragear at 18,920 yen (about US$122). But as of press time, the knife is sold out.

However, international fans of Fist of the North Star can now purchase the knife by supporting the Kickstarter campaign by Anime Knife.

Anime Knife launched the Kickstarter campaign on March 23 and it will continue until May 7. As of press time, the campaign is fully funded, but there are still 43 of 100 knives left for fans to purchase. However, unlike the Japanese version, fans will not only receive the Rei design knife, but also a guarantee card with a serial number to authenticate the knife. Fans can also purchase a diamond knife sharpener as an add-on to their initial pledge for US$45.

But how much does the knife cost? It's a bit more than its Japanese counterpart at 21,047 yen (about US$139). While this may seem a bit expensive, each knife is hand crafted, made with Molybdenum Vanadium Steel, and the design is laser etched. So, the price is understandable.

And if you're curious on how the knife was made, Process ONE has a seven-minute video detailing the process (the video has English subtitles).

The Fist of the North Star knife is certainly an item fans of the series will want. And even if you're not a fan of the manga or anime, this is a quality knife to own. So, if you're interested, check out the Kickstarter page, because this is likely the only time the knife will be available to those outside of Japan.