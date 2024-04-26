Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game's 1st Video Reveals Gameplay

Game release for PS5, Switch, PC

Bushiroad Games unveiled the first promotional video on Friday for it and Eighting's Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact fighting game based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga. The video reveals the first gameplay footage for the game, and shows the playable characters.

The game will release for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game will have a demo available to play at the EVO Japan 2024 event this Saturday.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English on October 3.

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.