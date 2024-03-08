Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game Releases for PS5, Switch, PC via Steam

Game will have demo at EVO Japan 2024 event in April

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact

Games and Eighting () revealed on Friday that their game based on'smanga will release for5,Switch, and PC via. The game will have a demo available to play at the EVO Japan 2024 event on April 27.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English on October 3.

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.

