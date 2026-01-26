Kikuko Kikuya's 'Suiyōbi, Watashi no Otto ni Dakarete Kudasai' Manga Gets Live-Action Show

Manga about wife allowing husband's affair launched in 2024

Image via Amazon ©Kikuko Kikuya, U-NEXT

Japanese streaming service U-NEXT announced on Monday that Kikuko Kikuya 's Suiyōbi, Watashi no Otto ni Dakarete Kudasai (Wednesday, Please Embrace My Husband) manga is getting a live-action series adaptation. The company will reveal more details of the adaptation at a later date.

The manga's story centers on Yōko, a woman who has never had a boyfriend before. She signs up on a dating app, where she meets a salaryman named Fumiyuki Kamisu. Yōko starts dating Fumiyuki, without knowing that he is actually married. Fumiyuki later tells Yōko that his wife Rei found out about their affair, and even asks to meet her. When Yōko meets Rei to apologize, instead of accepting her apology, Rei asks Yōko to continue her affair with Fumiyuki.

Kikuya launched the manga on the U-NEXT app in 2024. U-NEXT published the manga's first compiled book volume digitally in November 2024, and the third volume on January 1.

Digital Manga Publishing licensed and released in English Kikuya's earlier two boys-love manga, Entangled Circumstances and Secret Thorns . WWWave Corporation 's Coolmic website publishes Kikuya's I Started a Dating Agency in a Different World 2023 manga.

Sources: U-NEXT, Comic Natalie