Sazae-san, Japan's Most Watched & Longest TV Anime, Gets 1st Overseas TV Launch

Series starts running on Taiwanese cable TV on Monday

Image via Sazae-san anime's blog site ©Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

The official blog for the anime series Sazae-san announced that the anime will run on regular overseas television for the first time in Taiwan on Monday. The series will run on the MOMOTV cable television service in Taiwan at 7:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Anime licensing and distribution company Muse Communication Co., Ltd. is distributing the series in Taiwan. The company stated that there is a high demand from television stations in Taiwan for shows that families can watch with peace of mind, and family-oriented series such as Crayon Shin-chan and ATASHIn'CHI have been enjoyed by many viewers in Taiwan for years.

The anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's family life manga Sazae-san began airing in October 1969. The anime is usually the highest ranked animated series in Japan each week. In 2013, the show was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest-running animated television series for 45 years. The record was extended in 2019, in addition with Sazae's voice actress Midori Katō receiving the Guinness World Record for "the longest career as a voice actor for the same character in an animated television series," to 50 years. The series and Katō's record were again extended to 55 years in 2024.

In February 2025, the series aired with no sponsors for the first time in 14 years, after a scandal surrounding former SMAP member Masahiro Nakai was reported. The series regained two corporate sponsors after 11 weeks in April 2025. The series first aired without sponsors in 2011, due to the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.