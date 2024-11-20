Sazae-san Extends Guinness World Record for Longest Animated Show to 55 Years

The Guinness World Records verified on October 4 that the anime series Sazae-san has extended its world record for “longest running animated TV series." In addition, Midori Katō , the voice of Sazae Fuguta, extended her own world record for “longest career as a voice actor for the same character of an animated TV series (female).” The Guinness World Record verified each with a record of 55 years and 1 day.

Image via Guinness World Records Sazae-san: © 長谷川町子美術館© Fuji Television Network, inc. All rights reserved. Photo: © Guinness World Records Limited 2024. All rights reserved.

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Guinness World Records streamed a short video of the ceremony on November 16, which features Kato accepting her record and thanking fans and viewers of Sazae-san .

Fuji TV , which airs Sazae-san , posted about the long-running anime series accomplishment and noted that November 11 to December 1 will be "Celebrating 55 years of broadcasting: Autumn Sazae-san Week."

Fuji TV published an article about Sazae-san 's accomplishment with comments from Kato:

I received this award once on our 50th anniversary, and now I'm receiving it again five years later on our 55th anniversary. These past five years have flown by, but there are many people involved in each and every episode, so I will treasure this award as it carries even more weight. We've been able to get this far thanks to everyone on the production team, but most of all, it's thanks to all the viewers who watch it regularly. I hope that even your grandchildren will continue to watch it in the future!

Fuji TV and affiliate stations will air select episodes from Sazae-san 's 55-year history between 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. as part of "Celebrating 55 years of broadcasting: Autumn Sazae-san Week." Along with the daily episodes, Fuji TV will air the “National Anime Festival: Sazae-san 55th Anniversary Special” on November 26 at 7:00 p.m. A one-hour 55th anniversary special is also set to air on December 1.

Sazae-san received the Guinness World Record for longest running animated TV series in 2014 and 2019 (the series' 45th and 50th anniversaries). Kato previously received her record in 2019.

(Incidentally, the longest running American animated TV series is The Simpsons, which clocks in two full decades shorter than Sazae-san .)