Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Game Reveals Free Major Update, Ares & Fabled Seed DLC

Update adds Fabled rarity to all characters, Overburst feature, new tactics, more

Level 5 announced on Friday in a new trailer for the Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road game its second free major update, the Ares & Fabled Seed DLC. The update launches on Wednesday (Japan time).

The update adds the Fabled rarity for all characters, the Overburst feature, special tactics, and more. Players will also receive a Fabled Seed, which allows the upgrade of any character to the Fabled rarity.

The game launched on November 14 (November 13 in the West) for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam , after multiple delays.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven: Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game has been delayed multiple times since then, and changed its title again to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road .

The story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.

Tenya Yabuno launched a manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic on November 14.

A new remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game titled Inazuma Eleven RE is scheduled for release in 2026 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam .

Yabuno drew the Inazuma Eleven manga that was serialized in Monthly CoroCoro Comic from 2008 to 2011.