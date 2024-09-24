Level 5 Announces New Inazuma Eleven Remake, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Game's Delay to June 2025

Level 5 unveiled on Tuesday during the LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD'S CHILDREN online event a new remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game titled Inazuma Eleven RE for release in 2026 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam . The company also streamed a trailer for the upcoming Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road game, which revealed that it has been delayed from 2024 to June 2025 worldwide for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android.

Inazuma Eleven RE

Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road

Inazuma Eleven RE will have new features, more accessibility, and irmproved visuals over the original game.

Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road will feature a Commander Mode as an alternative to Manual Mode that allows players who do not enjoy action games to give strategic commands to the team. There is also an Abilearn Board that lets players change characters' traits and abilities, as well as Bond Link to set their relationships. In Bond Town, players create their own avatar to live in the world of the series.

The story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.

Level 5 previously announced in March 2023 that the game would release that year, then later stated that it was slowing down the production to "perfect the game." The game was then scheduled to launch in 2024 worldwide.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven : Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, then to a general 2019 release date, and then again to spring 2020 before a delay to "probably" 2021. That release was delayed, and the game's name has since changed again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road .

Level 5 released the first Inazuma Eleven game for Nintendo DS in 2008. The Inazuma Eleven soccer anime franchise is based on Level-5's game series of the same name. The original 127-episode anime series aired between 2008-2011, and has since inspired multiple sequels.

The anime film project Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025 will open in Japan on December 27. The project is actually two films, Eiga Inazuma Eleven Sōshūhen: Densetsu no Kickoff ( Inazuma Eleven Compilation Film: Legendary Kickoff) and Gekijōban Inazuma Eleven: Aratanaru Eiyū-tachi no Joshō ( Inazuma Eleven the Movie: The New Heroes' Prologue).

The first half compiles the Inazuma Eleven : Football Frontier-Hen with an emphasis on the matches. The second half serves as a prologue to the franchise 's latest game Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road. MAPPA is producing both the game's animated footage and the anime prologue film. The game's cast members reprise their roles in the prologue film.

Source: LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD'S CHILDREN stream