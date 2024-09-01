2-Part Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025 Anime Opens on December 27

Compilation of Football Frontier-Hen plus prologue to Victory Road game

A website opened on Sunday to announce the anime film project Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025, which will open in Japan on December 27. The project is actually two films, Eiga Inazuma Eleven Sōshūhen: Densetsu no Kickoff ( Inazuma Eleven Compilation Film: Legendary Kickoff) and Gekijōban Inazuma Eleven : Aratanaru Eiyū-tachi no Joshō ( Inazuma Eleven the Movie: The New Heroes' Prologue).

©LEVEL5 Inc.

The first half compiles the Inazuma Eleven : Football Frontier-Hen with an emphasis on the matches. The second half serves as a prologue to the franchise 's latest game Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road. MAPPA is producing both the game's animated footage and the anime prologue film. The game's cast members reprise their roles in the prologue film.

The game's story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.

Akihiro Hino returns to the franchise to serve as chief director and scriptwriter for the project at MAPPA and OLM. Takuzō Nagano is credited for the original character designs. Aeon Entertainment is distributing the film.

The game will launch in 2024 worldwide on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC via Stream.