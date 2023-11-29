×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Level-5 Schedules Megaton Musashi W, Fantasy Life i, Decapolice Games

posted on by Egan Loo
Videos also streamed for Inazuma Eleven:: Victory Road, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Level-5 confirmed during its "Level-5 Vision 2023 II" presentation on Wednesday that it has delayed its Megaton Musashi: Wired game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam to April 25 worldwide.

The company has also scheduled its Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game on Switch for next summer worldwide:

Level-5 has now delayed its Decapolice open-world role-playing game to 2025.

Level-5 presented new or updated videos for the following games:

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
Switch
2024 worldwide
March 2024 worldwide beta test

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
Switch
2025

Yōkai Watch: Wibble Wobble
iOS/Android
(Celebrated its 8th anniversary on October 28)

Level-5 also presented a congratulatory message from Professor Layton voice actor Yo Oizumi to mark the company's 25th anniversary:

The next presentation, "Level-5 Vision 2024 'To the World's Children,'" will stream in April.

Source: "Level-5 Vision 2023 II" presentation

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives