Level-5 Schedules Megaton Musashi W, Fantasy Life i, Decapolice Games

Videos also streamed for

Level-5 confirmed during its "Level-5 Vision 2023 II" presentation on Wednesday that it has delayed its Megaton Musashi: Wired game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam to April 25 worldwide.

The company has also scheduled its Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game on Switch for next summer worldwide:

Level-5 has now delayed its Decapolice open-world role-playing game to 2025.

Level-5 presented new or updated videos for the following games:

Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road

Switch

2024 worldwide

March 2024 worldwide beta test Switch2024 worldwideMarch 2024 worldwide beta test Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Switch

2025 Yōkai Watch : Wibble Wobble

iOS/Android

(Celebrated its 8th anniversary on October 28)



Level-5 also presented a congratulatory message from Professor Layton voice actor Yo Oizumi to mark the company's 25th anniversary:

The next presentation, "Level-5 Vision 2024 'To the World's Children,'" will stream in April.

Source: "Level-5 Vision 2023 II" presentation