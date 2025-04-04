Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game Ends Service on May 30

Game launched on August 26

Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

The official X (formerly) account of, thefranchise's latest smartphone game, announced on Friday that the game will end service on May 30 at 2:00 p.m. JST. Sales of the in-game "magical rainbow crystals" currency has ended with the announcement.

The smartphone game launched on August 26. Konomi Suzuki performs the game's theme song "Resurrection."

The DMM Games ' Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu : Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Forbidden Book and the Mysterious Spirit) browser game launched in Japan in July 2021.

Spike Chunsoft and Numskull Games' Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game launched in Japan and North America in January 2021 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.