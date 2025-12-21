2nd Haikyū!! Anime Sequel Film to Open in 2027 with 'Bakemono-tachi' Special

"Bakemono-tachi no Iku Tokoro" previously announced as airing on TV

A livestream for the Haikyu!! franchise announced on Sunday that Gekijōban Haikyū!! VS Chiisana Kyojin ( Haikyu!! Vs. The Little Giant), the franchise 's second sequel film, will open in theaters in Japan in 2027. The film will play with " Haikyū!! Bakemono-tachi no Iku Tokoro " (Where Monsters Go), a special anime which the franchise had announced at the same time as the second sequel film in March. (The previous announcement had described the special as airing on television instead of playing in theaters.)

The new film will continue the story from HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project. Susumu Mitsunaka returns to write and direct the second sequel film at Production I.G .

The "Haikyū!! Bakemono-tachi no Iku Tokoro" special will depict the must-win game between Fukurōdani Academy and Mujinazaka High School.

Crunchyroll describes the first sequel film's story:

Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the “Little Giant.” But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated “Dumpster Battle,” the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?

The first sequel film opened in Japan on February 16, 2024 and also screened in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets for 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.12 million) in its first three days of screening. The film screened in North American theaters on May 31, 2024 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

