Channel Your Inner Soul Reaper in Fortnite x Bleach Collaboration

Epic Games Japan confirmed on Friday that the massively popular Fortnite game platform is collaborating with the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime beginning on December 23 Japan Time. Bleach main character Ichigo Kurosaki's sword Zangetsu and the Hollow mask weapons will be available, and players who complete three Blitz Royale matches will receive a Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War loading screen.

Image via prtimes.jp © 2025, Epic Games, Inc. ©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

The Fortnite item shop is offering Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War player cosmetics, including player skins (Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Orihime Inoue), pickaxes (Zangetsu, Sodenoshirayuki, Orihime's Pin Wand, Quincy Arrow), back blings (Zangetsu, Rukia's Ribbons, Orihime's Bag), emotes (Sasamekojaku, Fully-Hollowfied, Hakka no Togame), and a Fully-Hollowfied weapon wrap. Additionally, the BME M4 GT3 EVO + Bleach Bundle, Soul Reaper Drift, Fully-Hollowedfied wheels, and Hakka no Togame wheels are available to purchase for use in applicable game modes and in the vehicular soccer video game Rocket League.

As of press time, Epic Games has not announced when the collaboration will end, and when the player cosmetics will leave the Fortnite item shop.

Sources: Fortnite, Fortnite's X/Twitter account, PR Times