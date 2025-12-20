Osamu Akimoto's Mr. Clice Manga Gets Anime

Manga centers on spy resurrected into body of woman

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday announced that Osamu Akimoto 's Mr. Clice manga will get an anime adaptation.

Shueisha will publish the manga's new chapter in the Jump SQ. RISE 2026 Winter issue, which will ship in late January.

The manga centers on Jim Clice, a super A-class spy who had died in an accident during a mission. However, he is resurrected, but with his brain transplanted into the body of a woman. In order to get his body returned to being a man's, he must gain the approval of his supervisors and travel the world to carry out dangerous missions.

The manga first ran in Monthly Shonen Jump from 1985 through 2007. The manga also previously returned in Jump SQ. in 2017, before moving to Jump SQ. RISE in 2018.

Akimoto is most well known for the Kochikame manga . Kochikame ended in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization, although Akimoto has published several extra chapters for the manga since then. The manga series had approximately 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga's 201st volume shipped in October 2021.

Shueisha published the latest new one-shot on August 5.

he manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays. The main Kochikame anime debuted in 1996, and ran for more than 300 episodes until 2004.

REMOW announced in May that it is releasing the television anime with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada on the It's Anime YouTube channel. REMOW plans to release all 373 episodes of the anime in the U.S. and Canada. The anime has previously not had an English release in North America.