Kochikame Manga Gets New 1-Shot This Summer

Shueisha announced on Monday in its first "Jump Press" video that Osamu Akimoto 's Kochikame manga will get its first new chapter in about a year with a new one-shot this summer. The below video previews the one-shot.

Shueisha published a new 46-page one-shot chapter for Kochikame titled "Kibō no Entotsu (Natsu) -1963- Kankichi-tachi no Natsuyasumi" (Chimney of Hope (Summer) -1963- The Summer Vacation of Kankichi and Company) in July 2023. That one-shot was the first chapter of the manga in 11 months. (Akimoto previously drew a chapter in August 2022.) The one-shot was the third story in the manga's "Kibō no Entotsu" (Chimney of Hope) story line.

Kochikame ended in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization, although Akimoto has published several extra chapters for the manga since then. The manga series had approximately 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga's 201st volume shipped in October 2021.

The manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays.