Kochikame Manga Gets New 1-Shot in Shonen Jump on July 20

This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine's combined 33rd/34th issue on July 20 will include a special short one-shot chapter for Osamu Akimoto 's Kochikame manga.

Akimoto previously published a special chapter of Kochikame last December to commemorate him receiving the 2019 Medal with Purple Ribbon honor in November. The medal is awarded to "individuals who have contributed to academic and artistic developments, improvements and accomplishments."

Akimoto launched the Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo police comedy manga in 1976, and he ended the series in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization. The manga is Weekly Shonen Jump 's longest-running manga series.

The manga series had approximately 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays. Akimoto then launched four new manga after Kochikame ended.

Akimoto previously published a new chapter for Kochikame in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2017.