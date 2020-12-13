act-age Artist Shiro Usazaki, Kochikame's Osamu Akimoto Each Pen New 1-Shot for Shonen Jump

The second 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that act-age artist Shiro Usazaki will draw a one-shot manga for the magazine's combined third and fourth issue, which will ship on December 21. Osamu Ishikawa is credited with the original work for the one-shot, which will have 47 pages including a color page. The "heresy lawyer suspense" one-shot is titled "Engan no Cyclops" (Fire-Eyed Cyclops).

Usazaki and author Tatsuya Matsuki 's act-age manga was canceled abruptly in August after Matsuki's arrest a few days earlier. Matsuki admitted to the charge of committing an indecent act with a female middle school student in court last month. Matsuki and Usazaki launched the act-age manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2018. The manga was nominated for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards last year.

The combined second and third issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will also publish a special 14-page year-end chapter for Osamu Akimoto 's Kochikame manga. Akimoto has published several extra chapters for Kochikame since the manga ended in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization. The manga is Weekly Shonen Jump 's longest-running manga series.

The manga series had approximately 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays. Akimoto then launched four new manga after Kochikame ended.