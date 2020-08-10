The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Twitter on Monday that storywriter Tatsuya Matsuki and artist Shiro Usazaki 's act-age manga is canceled. The chapter that will appear in the magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue, which will ship on Tuesday, will be the final chapter.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on Saturday that it will not publish the final chapter on its platform. The service also provided a full English statement, which is a translation of the Japanese statement from the Shonen Jump Editorial Department:

Matsuki Tatsuya, the writer of act-age was arrested on August 8, 2020. The editorial department takes this situation very seriously, and after confirming the matter and discussing it with Shiro Usazaki Sensei, the artist for the series, we have come to the conclusion that it is impossible to continue with its serialization. The chapter that is in combined issue 36/37 of Weekly Shonen Jump will be the final chapter. It is extremely unfortunate to have to end a series that has received so much support from so many readers in this way. However, this decision was made because of the nature of the incident, and because Weekly Shonen Jump recognizes the weight of its social responsibility. We offer our deepest regrets and apologies to our readers. This is a difficult time for Usazaki Sensei, but the editorial department offers Usazaki Sensei our support and encouragement for future works. Information about graphic novel volumes and related publications and events will be announced as they are decided.

NHK reported on Saturday that Matsuki was arrested on suspicion of committing an indecent act with a female middle school student. According to police, the girl was walking in the Nakano ward of Tokyo on June 18 at 8:00 p.m. when the suspect approached the girl from behind while on a bicycle and touched her inappropriately. Afterward, the suspect fled the scene on the bicycle. The girl went to police, who analyzed security camera footage to investigate. Police discovered through security footage that about an hour later, a similar incident on a nearby road with a different female middle school student occurred, involving a suspect who resembled Matsuki.

Matsuki reportedly told police "there's generally nothing incorrect" with their accusations.

Matsuki and Usazaki launched the act-age manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2018.

Viz Media published the first three chapters in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and then began regularly publishing the manga digitally in December 2018. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga was nominated for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards last year, and is inspiring a stage play that will premiere in 2022.

Update: Added full English statement plus news from MANGA Plus .