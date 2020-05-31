act-age Manga Gets Stage Play in 2022

Countrywide "remote auditions" to be held for protagonist

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki 's act-age manga is inspiring a stage play that will premiere in 2022.

The magazine's 25th issue had teased last week that the 26th issue would have an "important project announcement" for the manga. The manga also "entered a new development" in the 26th issue.

Shū Matsui is directing the play. The stage play's staff at Hori Pro will hold a countrywide "remote audition" for the role of the protagonist Kei Yonagi.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Being a famous actress or an actor is a dream millions of people all over the world have. While it's not impossible to achieve, it's ridiculously hard to make in the biz, no matter what country you're in. But Kei Yonagi's not like the other actresses, she has "super acting" powers. Her skills are off the chart, but that doesn't mean she'll make it. In fact, she may be too good at what she does.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2018. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and then began regularly publishing the manga digitally in December 2018. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga was nominated for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards last year.

