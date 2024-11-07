Advertorial
Lord of Nazarick Welcomes RPG Enjoyers into the World of OVERLORD
by A Plus JP (Paid Advertisement)
Based on the hit anime OVERLORD, Lord of Nazarick gives players the opportunity to take up the mantle of the Sorcerer King Ainz Ooal Gown in this turn-based roleplaying game from Crunchyroll and A Plus Games.
Available now on the App Store and Google Play, Lord of Nazarick lets fans dive back into the world of OVERLORD, reliving the story of the anime by exploring the Great Tomb of Nazarick, Carne Village, E-Rantel, and other familiar locations.
Players will be able to recruit over 50 characters (with more to come in regular updates), build a powerful team, and become a legend in the game world of YGGDRASIL fighting in strategic, turn-based RPG combat.
With so many characters available to players—guardians, pleiades, and more—across 5 classes and 3 unique attributes, party composition can take on many forms as players tackle roguelike dungeons, boss challenges, mini-games and more.
And once players have built their optimal party, they can band together with friends forming their own alliance (just like Ainz Ooal Gown!) in cooperative play, or battle it out with other players in PVP combat to rise up the leaderboard and earn rewards along the way.
Lord of Nazarick is also the first game to fully implement Crunchyroll Login — a new feature enhancing the free-to-play experience. OVERLORD anime fans who log into the game with a Crunchyroll Premium membership will receive daily rewards totaling $35 worth of in-game currency monthly, access to an exclusive in-game shop, and value-filled battle pass.
The game's release also coincides with the theatrical release of OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, in North American theaters on November 8th. And Crunchyroll is your hub for all things OVERLORD. Whether that is catching up on the anime, discounts on OVERLORD items in the Crunchyroll store, or exclusive bonuses in Lord of Nazarick, there's a little bit of everything for fans to enjoy. Head over to Crunchyroll to find out more!
Lord of Nazarick is available now on the App Store and Google Play.
