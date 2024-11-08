News
Manga UP! Adds The Cynical Knight and Gentle Princess: Building Fairy Homes and a Life Together Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Umetarō Aoi launched manga in November 2023
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service added Umetarō Aoi's The Cynical Knight and Gentle Princess: Building Fairy Homes and a Life Together (Hinekure Kishi to Fuwafuwa Hime-sama: Kojō-gurashi to Chiisana Ouchi) manga in English on Friday.
The company describes the story:
The knight Lux fully intended to decline the engagement to Princess Cronya, despite the request coming from her father, the king himself. However, upon arriving, he's surprised to find that the princess is a bit eccentric, living in an old, run-down castle. Soon, they discover they share a secret and begin a new life together—building tiny homes for fairies!
Aoi debuted the manga in Square Enix's Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2023. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on May 11, and it will publilsh the second volume on November 12.
Source: Email correspondence