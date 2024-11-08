Manga UP! Adds The Cynical Knight and Gentle Princess: Building Fairy Homes and a Life Together Manga in English

Otaku no Video is an interesting cross-section of what otaku was into at that time.In a sense, that captures the essence of Otaku no Video: a product of its time that remains timeless.

― Otaku no Video is a work full of contrasts that remains an endearingly absurd classic. For the modern viewer, Otaku no Video must seem like the consummate product of its time. It is an original video animation or OVA...