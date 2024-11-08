Toei Animation Produces Games for Hypergalactic CG Animated Film on Roblox

Watch out Roblox , because it's about to get Hypergalactic . Toei Animation announced on Thursday a new game for Hypergalactic , its upcoming CGI animated film by original Sonic the Hedgehog character designer Naoto Oshima . Toei Animation is parterning with Spaceport Technologies and Twin Atlas for the game titled Hypergalactic : Monkey Quest for Roblox .

Toei Animation will also release seven additional games and experiences for the platform from Banana Studios, Boss Studio, Brave Turtle, Fire Games, Intention Entertainment, Method Men Studios, and Misfits Gaming.

Hypergalactic : Monkey Quest is a hub for a connected universe of games. There are portals within that allow players to transport to the different games, including tower defense style games, restaurant management, and themed takeovers, among others.

Toei Animation also previously announced that it was partnerning with Spaceport Technologies for Fortnite .

Oshima is co-creating the film's story and characters with Henry Selick. Selick is directing the film.

The cast includes Adam Devine , Elsie Fisher , J.K. Simmons , and Sam Richardson .

The story follows an adventurous teenage girl, played by Fisher, and her baby brother in the not-so-distant future. They liberate the forgotten protector of Earth, Ohkan (played byDevine), with the hope that he can reunite them with their missing parents. The trio discover the meaning of family on their journey.

Toei Animation 's Yoshi Ikezawa is producing the film. Kōzō Morishita , Katsuhiro Takagi and Tim Kwok are the executive producers. Charades is distributing the film worldwide. It will launch sales at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin in February along with Iwashina Corporation's founder Kevin Iwashina, who is an advisor to Toei Animation .

Source: Press release