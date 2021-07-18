Kochikame Manga Gets 201st Volume in October

New volume to compile 1-shots published in last 5 years since manga ended

This year's combined 33rd and 34th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Osamu Akimoto 's Kochikame manga will get a 201st compiled volume on October 4.

Akimoto has published several extra chapters for Kochikame since the manga ended in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization. The new volume will compile those various one-shot chapters. The manga is Weekly Shonen Jump 's longest-running manga series.

The manga series had approximately 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga's 200th volume shipped in September 2016. The manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays. Akimoto then launched four new manga after Kochikame ended.

Takao Saito 's long-running Golgo 13 manga tied the Guinness World Record for "most volumes published for a single manga series" when its 200th compiled book volume shipped in Japan in April. The manga and Kochikame are currently tied until the 201st volume of Kochikame ships.

