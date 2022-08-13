Haikyu!! Anime Gets 2 Final Films

Film kickoff event slated for next August with new stage play project in 2023

The " Haikyu!! x V.League Allstar Special Match 'The Volleyball'" event announced on Saturday in Tokyo that Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga is inspiring two Haikyu!! Final sequel films.

The accompanying visual above has the tagline, "Who will we become tomorrow?" There will be a film kickoff event next August.

The Saturday event also announced that a new Gekidan Haikyu!! stage play project is launching next year. Actor Kenta Suga (Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! stage production's Shōyō Hinata) is directing the first production.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.



Source: Comic Natalie (link 2)