Haikyu!! To The Top Anime's 2nd Half Delayed Due to COVID-19

2nd half originally slated for July

The official website for Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season of the Haikyu!! anime, announced on Friday that the anime's production committee has delayed the premiere of the anime's second half. The committee cited the consideration given to the safety measures against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The site will announce a new premiere date for the anime at a later time.

The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere this July.

The anime premiered its first half on January 10, and episode 13 aired on April 3. Crunchyroll streamed the first half of the anime as it aired in Japan.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate 's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three seasons. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first season on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2015, then again in November 2017 with an English dub . The company released the second season on home video in January 2018.

Crunchyroll also began streaming the Haikyu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense and Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts compilation films in December 2018. Both films opened in Japan in September 2017. An earlier pair of compilation films, Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Owari to Hajimari and Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Shōsha to Haisha , premiered in Japan in 2015.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original manga in 2011. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. The manga is currently in its last arc.