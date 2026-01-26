Harukaze Mound Manga Ends

Series debuted in June 2025

Image via Amazon Japan © Tōgo Gotō, Kento Matsūra, Shueisha

This year's ninth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Tōgo Gotō and Kento Matsūra 's Harukaze Mound manga on Monday. The third volume will ship in March, and the fourth volume, which will include the one-shot version of the series, will ship in April.

The "twin brothers' baseball story" manga was first published as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2022.

The duo launched the serialized version in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump on June 16. Shueisha will ship the second compiled book volume on January 30.

Gotō and Matsūra launched the Phantom Seer manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020, and ended it in 2021. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both published the manga in English digitally. Gotō and Matsūra published a one-shot manga of the same name in Jump Giga in 2017, and in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2018.

