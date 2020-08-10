Shonen Jump Magazine Debuts 3 New Manga Starting on August 31

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that the magazine will launch four total new manga starting in the 38th issue on August 24. The new manga in that issue will be Tite Kubo 's Burn the Witch short manga.

Storywriter Tōgo Gotō and artist Kento Matsuura will launch the Honomieru Shōnen (pictured right in image above) manga in the 39th issue on August 31. The two authors published a one-shot manga of the same name in Jump Giga in 2017, and in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2018. Matsuura and Yūki Tanaka previously serialized the three-volume Tokyo Shinobi Squad manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from June to November 2019. Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the manga digitally in English.

Ryō Nakama will launch the Kōkōsei Kazoku (High School Student Family, pictured top) manga in the 40th issue on September 7. Nakama previously published the Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from October 2013 to October 2017. The manga inspired two net anime series and a stage play.

Kazu Kakazu will launch the Bokura no Ketsumei (Our Blood Oath, pictured left) manga in the 41st issue on September 14. Kakazu published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2019 titled Seiyaku no Aka (Red Pledge).