Tite Kubo's 4-Chapter Burn the Witch Manga Debuts on August 24

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Tite Kubo 's new Burn the Witch manga will have four total chapters, and will debut in the magazine in its 38th issue on August 24. The manga will feature on the cover of the 38th issue, and the first chapter will have 57 pages including a color page. Viz Media will publish the manga in English.

The manga is a short serialization based on the one-shot manga of the same name that first debuted in July 2018. Viz Media published the chapter in English digitally on the same day in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, then added the original one-shot manga to its English Shonen Jump service in March. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free.

The one-shot takes place in the same world as Kubo's Bleach manga. The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Nini work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures.

The manga is also inspiring a theatrical anime adaptation that will debut this fall.