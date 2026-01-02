'The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye' Manga Resumes, Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga's final volume ships on February 9

Image via Amazon © Chouchouhasshi, Kayatamaru, Chibi, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Yōjo to Scoop to Maganō

Authorand artistresumed their) manga on theservice onManga on December 25. The manga had been on hiatus. The editor for the manga stated the manga will end in three chapters.

Kayatamaru launched the manga on the Suiyōbi no Sirius service in April 2020, and Kodansha shipped the fourth volume in September 2022. The manga's fifth and final volume will ship on February 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in 2021, and it describes the story:

Tsuguto Sumihara is way too nice...or rather, was too nice. He lost his life in a bus accident after being bullied into giving up his seat, and somehow was reincarnated into a mining camp! Not only that, the mine is at the base of an impossibly tall tower. It's there he meets the ram--horned Loulier, his first friend in this bizarre land. But when she's bullied, Tsuguto finds that maybe he wasn't reincarnated without powers after all...and that, if he's to have a future in this strange new land, Loulier's just the partner he needs.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the fourth volume digitally in February 2023.

Kodansha publishes Chouchouhassha 's original novel series in Japan with illustrations by chibi . Kodansha released the first novel under the "Legend Novels" imprint in June 2019, and released the second volume in October 2019. Chouchouhassha released the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from January 2018 to August 2019.

Sources: Niconico Manga, @yasudasinotanto