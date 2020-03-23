Viz Media to Publish Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch Manga Simultaneously in English

Hisashi Sasaki , Vice President of Global Shonen Jump at Viz Media , confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that Viz Media will publish Tite Kubo 's new Burn the Witch manga simultaneously in English.

Kubo is turning his one-shot manga "Burn The Witch" into a serialization that will debut this summer and will run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan. While Shueisha and Viz Media have not yet confirmed the length of the series, Kubo said in a comment that he has already finished the manuscripts for the manga.

Viz Media added the original one-shot manga to its English Shonen Jump service on Friday. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free.

The one-shot takes place in the same world as Kubo's Bleach manga. Shueisha published the chapter in July 2018, and Viz Media published the chapter in English digitally on the same day.

The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Nini work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures.

The manga is also inspiring a theatrical anime adaptation that will debut this fall.