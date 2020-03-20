Bleach's Tite Kubo Turns 'Burn the Witch' 1-Shot Into Full Serialization

The " Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Project Presentation" livestream announced on Saturday that Tite Kubo 's one-shot manga "Burn The Witch" is getting a serialization that will debut this summer and will run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Kubo said in a comment that he has already finished the manuscripts for the manga.

Viz Media added the one-shot manga to its English Shonen Jump service on Friday.

The manga is also inspiring an anime adaptation that will debut this fall.

The one-shot takes place in the same world as Kubo's Bleach manga. Shueisha published the chapter in July 2018, and Viz Media published the chapter in English digitally on the same day. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free.

The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Nini work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures.

Update: Added info about state of Kubo's manuscript and one-shot availability on Shonen Jump+ .

Update 2: Added info on Viz adding the Burn the Witch one-shot in English on Shonen Jump .