Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part II

Featuring Chainsaw Man, FF14, Sakamoto Days, Kojima Productions, Digimon, World Trigger, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Reborn! & more!

New Years in Japan means it's time to send out nengajō (New Year's greeting postcards) to friends, family, and associates. Often stamped with 賀状新年 (gajō shinnen or greeting in the new year) or 賀状 (gajō or greeting), the postcards are a staple of New Year's. But, with the digital age, those in the anime and manga world can send out their nengajō to all their fans. What sort of greetings do they have for 2026?

Akira Amano (Reborn!)

amano_akira_new_years_2026
©天野明

Arc System Works

arc_system_works_new_years_2026
© ARC SYSTEM WORKS © FRENCH-BREAD / ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Chainsaw Man

chainsaw_man_new_years_2026
©本タツキ

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

daemons_shadow_realm_new_years_2026
©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

Digimon

digimon_new_years_2026
©BANDAI ©本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション

Bow Ditama (Kiss x sis)

Happy New Year.
I ate after Comiket ended and passed out in my studio now.
I'm home and quietly making soba noodles by myself.

Final Fantasy XIV

ff_xiv_new_years_2026
© SQUARE ENIX

Kojima Productions

kojima_productions_new_years_2026
© KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd.

Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)

kyuryu_z_new_years_2026
©キュルZ

Me & Roboco

roboco_new_years_2026
©宮崎周平

Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)

penguin_box_new_years_2026
©ペンギンボックス

Reborn!

reborn_new_years_2026
©︎天野明／集英社・テレビ東京・リボーン製作委員会

Sakamoto Days

sakamoto_days_new_years_2026
©鈴木祐斗

SNK

snk_new_years_2026
©SNK CORPORATION

Super Sentai

super_sentai_02_new_years_2026
©テレビ朝日・東映AG・東映 ©石森プロ・東映

Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (Boys Be…)

Happy New Year!🎊㊗️
May you all live in peace, free from injury and illness.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

reincarnated_as_a_slime_new_years_2026
©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

World Trigger

world_trigger_new_years_2026
©葦原大介

Kentarō Yabuki (To Love-Ru)

yabuki_kentaro_realm_new_years_2026
©矢吹健太朗

Tōko Yatabe (GeGeGe no Kitarō 2018 opening key animation)

yatabe_toko_new_years_2026
Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

