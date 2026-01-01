Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
New Years in Japan means it's time to send out nengajō (New Year's greeting postcards) to friends, family, and associates. Often stamped with 賀状新年 (gajō shinnen or greeting in the new year) or 賀状 (gajō or greeting), the postcards are a staple of New Year's. But, with the digital age, those in the anime and manga world can send out their nengajō to all their fans. What sort of greetings do they have for 2026?
Akira Amano (Reborn!)
Arc System Works
Chainsaw Man
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Digimon
Bow Ditama (Kiss x sis)
あけましておめでとうございます。— ぢたま某＠八方塞がり中 (@ditamabow) December 31, 2025
コミケ終わってメシ食って仕事場着いた途端に気絶しての今です。
帰宅して一人でコソコソそば作るなど。 pic.twitter.com/Fkk6vebo18
Happy New Year.
I ate after Comiket ended and passed out in my studio now.
I'm home and quietly making soba noodles by myself.
Final Fantasy XIV
Kojima Productions
Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)
Me & Roboco
Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)
Reborn!
Sakamoto Days
SNK
Super Sentai
Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (Boys Be…)
明けましておめでとう御座います🎊㊗️— 玉越博幸 (@H_tamakoshi) December 31, 2025
皆様が、怪我もなく病気もなく平和に暮らせますように pic.twitter.com/RJCtcspgrF
Happy New Year!🎊㊗️
May you all live in peace, free from injury and illness.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
World Trigger
Kentarō Yabuki (To Love-Ru)
Tōko Yatabe (GeGeGe no Kitarō 2018 opening key animation)
Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part I