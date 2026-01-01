Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Ghibli, One Piece, Frieren, Ranma 1/2, Jojo's, Re:Zero, CAPCOM, Assassination Classroom, Super Sentai, Yu-Gi-Oh!, & more!

The Year of the Snake has come to a close, and it's off to the races with the Year of the Horse. With the new year comes greetings from across the anime and manga world:

Assassination Classroom

assassination_classroom_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 松井優征／集英社・アニメ「暗殺教室」製作委員会2025

CAPCOM

capcom_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Captain Tsubasa

captain_tsubasa_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©YT/S ©YT/S/T/E ©KLabGames

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

frieren_01_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

Noriko Hidaka

2026✨Happy New Year🎍
This marks the 45th anniversary since my debut🎤✨
I will continue to pour my heart into delivering my voice, both as a singer and as a voice actress❣️
I look forward to your continued support this year.🙇‍♀️

Kiseki Himura (Tawawa on Monday)

himuar_kiseki_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©比村奇石

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

jojos_bizarre_adventrue_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS

Suu Morishita (A Sign of Affection)

morishita_suu_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©森下suu

Nintama Rantarō

nintama_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 尼子騒兵衛／NHK・NEP

One Piece

one_piece_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©尾田栄一郎

Ranma 1/2

Special voice drama "New Year's at the Tendōs'"

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

rezero_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活製作委員会

Norio Sakurai (The Dangers in My Heart)

sakurai_norio_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©桜井のりお

Science SARU

🎍Happy New Year🎍
We look forward to your continued support of Science SARU in 2026.

Studio Ghibli

studio_ghibli_new_years_2026
Image via www.ghibli.jp
© 2005-2026 STUDIO GHIBLI Inc.

Super Sentai

super_sentai_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©テレビ朝日・東映AG・東映 ©石森プロ・東映

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

fragrant_flower_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©三香見サカ・講談社／「薫る花は凛と咲く」製作委員会

Yu-Gi-Oh!

yugioh_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

Yuzu Soft

yuzu_soft_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 2025 YUZUSOFT / JUNOS INC.

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives