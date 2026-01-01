Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Year of the Snake has come to a close, and it's off to the races with the Year of the Horse. With the new year comes greetings from across the anime and manga world:
Assassination Classroom
CAPCOM
Captain Tsubasa
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
【謹賀新年！】— FFVIIエバークライシス | FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_JP) December 31, 2025
／
🎍Happy New Year 2026🎍
あけましておめでとうございます！🎉
＼
本年も『FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS』をよろしくお願いいたします！#FF7EC #FF7エバークライシス pic.twitter.com/gvpAkmCdqY
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Noriko Hidaka
2026年✨あけましておめでとうございます🎍— 日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) December 31, 2025
デビュー45周年のアニバーサリーイヤー🎤✨
歌手としても声優としても、心を込めて声をお届けできるよう頑張ります❣️
今年もよろしくお願いします🙇♀️
2026✨Happy New Year🎍
This marks the 45th anniversary since my debut🎤✨
I will continue to pour my heart into delivering my voice, both as a singer and as a voice actress❣️
I look forward to your continued support this year.🙇♀️
Kiseki Himura (Tawawa on Monday)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Suu Morishita (A Sign of Affection)
Nintama Rantarō
One Piece
Ranma 1/2
Special voice drama "New Year's at the Tendōs'"
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Norio Sakurai (The Dangers in My Heart)
Science SARU
🎍謹賀新年🎍— サイエンスSARU (@sciencesaru) December 31, 2025
2026年もサイエンスSARUを
どうぞよろしくお願いいたします。 pic.twitter.com/JSn0B4qTqf
🎍Happy New Year🎍
We look forward to your continued support of Science SARU in 2026.
Studio Ghibli
Super Sentai
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Yu-Gi-Oh!
Yuzu Soft
Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!