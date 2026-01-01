Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, Kaiju No. 8, One-Punch Man, Naruto, Kaguya-sama, Fairy Tail, Nichijou, Haikyu!!, A Bride's Story, & more!

Buddhist temples around Japan engage in joya no kane (midnight bell ringing) as the new year passes. The 108 bell rings are said to rids the world of Earthly desires. But Earthly or not, those desires persist with our want to see New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world:

AGRS

agrs_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©2023 AGRS

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

alya_hides_her_feelings_new_years_2026
Courtesy of Kadokawa
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners2

Nobuyuki Anzai (Uruha no Sekai de Arisugawa)

Happy New Year
“Oops…”

Keiichi Arawi (Nichijou)

keiichi_arawi_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©あらゐけいいち

Atlus

atlus_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©ATLUS ©SEGA

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Haikyu!!

haikyuu_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©2027「ハイキュー！！」製作委員会 ©古舘春一／集英社

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

kaguya-sama_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©赤坂アカ／集英社・かぐや様は告らせたい製作委員会

MAPPA

Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail)

mashima_hior_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©真島ヒロ

Naoya Matsumoto (Kaiju No. 8)

matsumoto_naoya_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©松本直也

Kaoru Mori (A Bride's Story)

Naruto

naruto_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえる

Odekake Kozame

kozame_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

One-Punch Man

one-punch_man_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©ONE・村田雄介／集英社・ヒーロー協会本部

Sega

Year of the Horse! Happy New Year🐎

Splatoon

Studio Pierrot

sp_greeting2026_yoko
Courtesy of Studio Pierrot
© 2019- Pierrot Co.,Ltd.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

✨🎍Happy New Year🎍✨
Happy New Year!🐴✨
This month's seasonal visual is “New Year's”🎊
Reirin and Keigetsu playing hanetsuki.
Who will win…⁉️🖌️

Nobuteru Yūki (Escaflowne character designer)

yuki_nobuteru_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©結城信輝

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

