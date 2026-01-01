Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Buddhist temples around Japan engage in joya no kane (midnight bell ringing) as the new year passes. The 108 bell rings are said to rids the world of Earthly desires. But Earthly or not, those desires persist with our want to see New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world:
AGRS
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Nobuyuki Anzai (Uruha no Sekai de Arisugawa)
明けましておめでとう御座います— 安西信行 (@anzainobuyuki) January 1, 2026
「あっ、、、」 pic.twitter.com/5vcm024w2X
Happy New Year
“Oops…”
Keiichi Arawi (Nichijou)
Atlus
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Haikyu!!
Kaguya-sama: Love is War
MAPPA
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) December 31, 2025
🎉Happy New Year 2026‼🎉
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
あけましておめでとうございます🎍#2026年 の干支は…午年🐴！！
新年を記念して、『全修。』キャラクターデザイン石川佳代子さんによる、ユニオの描き下ろしイラストを公開いたします！… pic.twitter.com/sBrivFyhon
Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail)
Naoya Matsumoto (Kaiju No. 8)
Kaoru Mori (A Bride's Story)
新年おめでとうございます！🐎— 森薫 Kaoru Mori Art (FAN ACCOUNT) (@KaoruMoriArt) December 31, 2025
HAPPY NEW YEAR ! pic.twitter.com/ZW7KEQwX7c
Naruto
Odekake Kozame
One-Punch Man
Sega
#HappyNewYear— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) December 31, 2025
┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓
┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏━┛
┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┗━┓
┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┏┓┃
┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃
┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛
午年！あけましておめでとうございます🐎 pic.twitter.com/AGCEWbIWs3
Year of the Horse! Happy New Year🐎
Splatoon
2026年の幕開けだ。— Splatoon（スプラトゥーン） (@SplatoonJP) December 31, 2025
カラフルなインクが弾けるように、みなさまの一年が彩り豊かでありますように。
本年もイカ研究所をよろしくお願いいたします。#スプラトゥーン3 pic.twitter.com/UlT4OxO22u
Studio Pierrot
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
✨🎍Happy New Year🎍✨— TVアニメ『ふつつかな悪女ではございますが ～雛宮蝶鼠とりかえ伝～』【公式】 (@futsutsuka_PR) January 1, 2026
新年あけまして
おめでとうございます🐴✨
今月の季節ビジュアルは”お正月”です🎊
羽根つきをする玲琳と慧月。
勝負の行方は…⁉️🖌️#ふつつかな悪女 pic.twitter.com/Oe2EwmE7N8
✨🎍Happy New Year🎍✨
Happy New Year!🐴✨
This month's seasonal visual is “New Year's”🎊
Reirin and Keigetsu playing hanetsuki.
Who will win…⁉️🖌️
Nobuteru Yūki (Escaflowne character designer)
